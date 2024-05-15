Want to go to this year’s NCAA Golf Championships? You’ll have to buy tickets

Some changes for fans are coming to the NCAA Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Unlike in the previous three years at Grayhawk Golf Club when fans could attend the championships for free, spectators wanting to get in and watch the best college golfers will have to buy a ticket.

The championships begin Friday with the women’s first round of stroke play. Single-day tickets will cost $8. A stroke-play pass for all four days will run $24, and a match-play pass for Tuesday and Wednesday’s action will be $12.

Those who want an all-session ticket will pay $36.

Here’s how fans can buy tickets to attend the championships.

