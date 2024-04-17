Want to golf The Shoe? Now you can

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Most people know Ohio Stadium for Ohio State football games and, occasionally, home to soccer and lacrosse.

But for the next few days, The ‘Shoe will evolve into The Range.

A unique golf event is being staged there through Sunday, and for the first time, people can hit a golf ball in a shrine to football.

Upper Deck Golf is putting on golf experiences at 24 stadiums across the country this year, and this is its first-ever venture in Columbus and the first-ever college stadium. Those who take part won’t need their drivers; at most, a pitching wedge will cover the distance to the farthest target down on the field – nine holes of them set up around the stadium.

“Obviously these stadiums weren’t built to do something like this,” Upper Deck Golf Sr. Event Director Nicholas Bonner said. “So working closely with the grounds team and stadium staff to get things like this done is absolutely vital.”

The event at Ohio Stadium was originally set to run for three days, but due to popular demand, it was expanded to five.

“It’s definitely one of our favorite stadiums that we have set up, both logistically and just for a unique experience,” Bonner said.

The event opened Wednesday and will run through Sunday. There are some scattered tee times left. To book a session, click here.

