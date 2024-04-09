Wall High School Track & Field Teams Take District Championship Titles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall High School boys and girls track teams are the 2024 District 6-3A Track & Field Champions for another year.

The girls clinched the title with an impressive first place finish in the 4×1, 4×2, and the 4×4 relays.

“Going for district championships, area championships, qualifying for the regional track meet, and even taking that a step further to get into the state track meet. That’s on their mind every year coming into our track season,” said Wall Lady Hawks track and field coach Shawn Beeles.

“Just got to stay focused and keep working hard towards that end goal of state hopefully. Just that potential and just staying focused and on track will help us,” said junior Lady Hawks runner Abbie Boehle.

The boys team also secured another district title this past week. The Hawks secured a first-place finish in two out of three relays, and saw their standout athlete, Briggs Jones, dominate the competition.

“It was inspiring just knowing that we have the capability to run times like that. I feel like that just gives us a big confidence boost going into area, regionals, and hopefully all the way to state,” said junior Hawks runner Briggs Jones.

The Wall Track & Field program will look to repeat as champions as they head to Llano this Wednesday for the Area round meet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.