Walk-off hit advances No. 9 Texas A&M to SEC Tournament semifinals where they fell to No. 8 Florida

Koko Wooley came to the rescue late in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Carolina with a clutch hit for the win.

Texas A&M (40-13) was in the midst of a pitching duel between Emiley Kennedy and Sage Mardjetko that lasted through six innings with South Carolina up 2-1 entering the bottom of the final inning.

Until this point, the only score for the Aggie was a solo shot by senior infielder Trinity Cannon in the first inning and it was goose eggs until Wooley stepped in the batter's box with one out and the bases loaded. Then with the outfield playing in, Koko saw a pitch she liked and sent it to the center field wall for a walk-off double, scoring Scout Lovall and Kennedy Powell.

game quarterfinal:

Texas A&M vs. South carolina / win / 3-2

Total offense: 7 hits, 3 runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy, W (21-10), pitched 7.0 innings, 10 Ks, 125 pitches.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, they had to face one of the hottest team in the SEC right now, the Florida Gators, in the semifinals. Texas A&M had an opportunity to get some revenge, however, the fell into an early 5-0 deficit that they could not climb out of, losing 7-3. Outside of Kennedy, the pitching has been a little inconsistent and something Coach Trisha Ford will think about as now we wait to see where they land in the regional seeding.

game semifinal:

Texas A&M vs. Florida / Loss / 7-3

Total offense: 5 hits, 3 runs

Pitching: Emily Leavitt, L (21-10), pitched 1.2 innings, 1 K, 57 pitches Shaylee Ackerman pitched 2.0 innings, 1 K, 42 pitches Brooke Vestal pitched 2.0 innings, 3 Ks, 37 pitches Mya Perez pitched 0.1 innings, 1 K, 8 pitches.



