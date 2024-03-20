Wagner vs North Carolina: 3 things to know about Seahawks' next opponent in NCAA Tournament

March Madness is underway.

With Tuesday's 71-68 nailbiting victory over Howard in the 2024 NCAA Tournament First Four game, Wagner survived a furious rally by the Bison and will now face No. 1 seed North Carolina in the round of 64 Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. Tipoff is approximately 2:45 p.m.

Here are three things to know about North Carolina:

The RJ Davis and Armando Bacot Show

The Tar Heels have one of the best 1-2 punches in the nation in RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. A lights-out guard and White Plains, N.Y., native, Davis was the ACC Player of the Year and first team Associated Press All-American this season, averaging 21.4 points per game, including hitting 40.6 % from three-point range. Bacot, a fifth-year center, is a double-double machine (14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds a game this season).

Elliot Cadeau makes Tar Heels go

Elliot Cadeau's play is one of the biggest factors for the Tar Heels' bounce-back season. The freshman point guard has fueled the Tar Heels' attack with dazzling passes and lightning-quick speed with the ball. A West Orange resident, Cadeau started his high school career at Bergen Catholic before transferring to Link Academy (Mo.), where he won a national title as a junior last spring. Cadeau, who reclassfied to the Class of 2023, also has international experience, leading the Swedish national team to the gold medal at the 2021 Under-18 Nordic Championships.

North Carolina's road to redemption

It's all about redemption for the Tar Heels, who are back in the Big Dance after a disappointing season a year ago, when they were the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, but missed out on the tournament. They had an improbable run to the national championship game two years ago in Hubert Davis' first season as head coach, only to blow a 15-point halftime lead in losing to Kansas. They wou;d love nothing more than to get back to the title game in Phoenix and cut down the nets.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wagner vs North Carolina: 3 things to know about 2024 NCAA Tournament game