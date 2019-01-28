Wade Phillips honored his dad with a classic look for the Rams' trip to Super Bowl

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips honored his late father with a classic look on their way to Atlanta for the Super Bowl. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips wasn’t going to make the trek to Atlanta for their Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots without having a little fun.

Phillips, a Houston native who is in his second season with the Rams, rocked a classic look — a Rams sweatsuit with a cowboy hat — on the runway to their plane on Sunday following their send-off rally.

By the time he landed, Phillips completed the outfit.

He threw on a jacket that — paired with the cowboy hat — completed the Bum Phillips-inspired look, paying homage to his late father.









Bum Phillips, Wade’s father, used to rock a similar look on the sidelines throughout his 11-year NFL coaching career.

Wade Phillips wore his father Bum’s coat to the Super Bowl to honor him. pic.twitter.com/75bqZvQP4u — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) January 28, 2019





While he’s had plenty of time to honor his father with the iconic look, there likely isn’t a better time than on his way to a Super Bowl — one of the biggest games Phillips will coach during his lengthy NFL career. And, to be fair, Phillips is probably the only coach in the league who could pull the look off.

Phillips also left us with this gem upon arrival in Atlanta.

The Rams have arrived pic.twitter.com/dkSioubMLV — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 28, 2019





It seems he’s more than ready for the big game this weekend.

