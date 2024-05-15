Vote: Who is your West Ham player of the season?
We asked our West Ham United fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.
His 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions have ensured West Ham were in the fight for Europe for the majority of the season. An unbelievable campaign which should see him on the plane to Euro 2024 for England this summer.
He has the ability to beat teams on his own when he wants to. As debut seasons go, 13 goals and six assists is a superb return and some of those goals were ridiculous. The ones against Arsenal, Brentford and Freiburg stand out the most.
Emerson Palmieri
The Italy international is one of my selections purely because he has been solid for 99% of the season. He defends well, gets forward down the left well and generally does not put a foot wrong. His consistency has gone under the radar.
While he can be inconsistent, when he is on it he is completely unplayable. We rely so heavily on him being on it too, having not won a Premier League game when he has not played. Hopefully we have not seen the last of him at West Ham.
Pick your 2023-24 West Ham player of the season from our shortlist here
James Jones can be found at We Are West Ham