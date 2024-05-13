Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (May 6 to 12)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Christine Huckins, Capital: Broke 5A District Three meet records in winning the 100 (11.74), 200 (24.21) and 4x100 relay (47.46) at Middleton High. All three times are No. 1 in the state this season.

Sophia Clark, Boise: Set the 5A District Three meet record in the 400 (55.75) and 4x200 relay (1:39.69), while also anchoring the Brave’s 4x400 relay (3:54.10) to a win. All three times lead the state this season.

Melissa Eyer, Skyview: Took first in four events at the 4A District Three meet at Ridgevue High, winning the 100 (12.61), long jump (17-5.5) and running the opening leg of the Hawks’ 4x100 (49.39) and 4x200 (1:44.68) relays.

Brooklyn Dayley, Melba: Qualified for state in four events with victories in the 800 (2:21.62), 300 hurdles (48.11), 4x200 (1:48.28) and medley relay (1:51.05, school record) at the 2A District Three meet at New Plymouth.

Taliah Rogers, Victory Charter: Placed second in the 800 (2:21.50), anchored the Vipers’ runner-up 4x200 relay (1:52.75), ran the final leg on the Vipers’ winning medley relay (1:52.96, school record) and again anchored their first-place 4x400 relay (4:27.81) at the 1A District Three meet.

Nadja Burkholder, Timberline: Became the only Idaho triple jumper to surpass 38 feet this season, winning the event with a distance of 38-1.5 at the 5A District Three meet.

Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View: Took first in the 1,600 (4:58.96) and 3,200 (11:04.54) at the 5A District Three meet.

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Qualified for state in four events, winning the 100 (12.55), 200 (25.76), 100 hurdles (15.12) and long jump (18-11.5) at the 3A District Three meet at Homedale.

Avery Reece, Nampa Christian: Placed first in four events at the 2A District Three meet, winning the 100 (12.57), 200 (25.86), 100 hurdles (16.05) and long jump (17-0).

Carlotta Papa, Liberty Charter: Qualified for state in four events with victories in the 100 hurdles (15.01), 4x100 relay (51.81), pole vault (10-1) and long jump (16-8.75) at the 1A District Three meet.

BOYS TRACK

Braden Ankeny, Rocky Mountain: Tied the 5A District Three meet record in the 200 with his winning time of 21.45. He also won the 400 in a personal-best 48.20.

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Set 5A District Three meet records in sweeping the shot put (61-7) and discus (200-3). His discus mark ranks eighth in the nation.

Carsten Volkers, Melba: Qualified for state in four events, sweeping the 110 hurdles (15.79) and 300 hurdles (40.20) while running legs on the Mustangs’ runner-up 4x200 (1:32.35, school record) and medley (3:39.33) relays at the 2A District Three meet.

Luke Stockett, Victory Charter: Dominated the distance races at the 1A District Three meet, winning the 800 (1:55.82), 1,600 (4:27.15) and 3,200 (9:45.89) and running the anchor leg on the Vipers’ winning medley relay (3:38.46, school record).

Chase Lawyer, Boise: Ran personal bests in winning the 110 hurdles (14.35) and 300 hurdles (38.49) and was part of the Brave’s runner-up 4x200 relay (1:27.54).

Carver Martin, Meridian: Posted the No. 1 mark in the state this season in the long jump with a distance of 23-9.75 at the 5A District Three meet.

Cash Mckie, Ridgevue: Placed first in four events at the 4A District Three meet with victories in the 100 (10.79), 200 (21.88), 4x100 (42.54) and 4x200 (1:28.11).

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: Earned four golds at the 3A District Three meet, winning the 800 (1:59.59), 1,600 (4:31.22), 3,200 (9:23.84) and medley relay (3:40.91).

Chris Olson, Cole Valley Christian: Recorded personal bests in winning the 200 (22.94), long jump (21-9.75) and triple jump (44-2.5) at the 2A District Three meet.

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: Took first in the 100 (10.97), 200 (22.30) and long jump (21-7.5) and ran the anchor leg of the Titans’ runner-up 4x100 relay (45.19) at the 1A District Three meet.

