Vote for Mississippi boys high school athlete of the week Jan. 8-13

There were several top performers across the state in boys high school sports, but only one can be voted athlete of the week for Jan. 8-13.

To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email mchavez@gannett.com or message him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour per device. The poll closes at noon on Friday.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email mchavez@gannett.com.

Amir Abdul-Rauf, Gulfport: Abdul-Rauf recorded 33 points and seven rebounds in Gulport's 61-60 win over Ocean Springs.

Brewer Carruth, Parkalne Academy: Carruth scored 32 points and a buzzer-beater to beat Oak Forest Academy 61-58.

Austin Craft, Jackson Prep: Craft scored five goals in three games with wins over Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Jackson Academy and Tupelo.

Carter Davis, Brookhaven Academy: Davis produced 23 points, five steals and four rebounds in Brookhaven's 57-51 over Columbia Academy.

Jovon Leavy, South Pike: Leavy produced 21 points, five rebounds, and two steals in a 77-73 win over Jefferson County.

Josiah Nelson, Lewisburg: Nelson produced 23 points and 11 assists in Lewsiburg's 77-63 win over Southaven.

Jaylen Willingham, Collins: Willingham recorded 22 points, 10 assists and 10 steals in a 77-43 win over Mize.

