Von Miller’s reaction to Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr. was perfect

Von Miller wasted no time helping his new team, despite not being able to take the field for a game with the Rams yet. After Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Browns, he began recruiting him to Los Angeles.

His pitch apparently worked because Beckham agreed to terms with the Rams on Thursday, bringing another star to L.A. After the news broke of Beckham heading to the Rams, Miller immediately got on the phone with the receiver.

The Rams shared a video of Miller’s reaction during his uniform shoot, and his excitement was evident.

A little bit later, Miller took to Twitter and shared a GIF of himself and Beckham sitting courtside at an NBA game. They’ve become friends over the years so you can bet both are thrilled to be part of the same team now – especially one with Super Bowl aspirations.