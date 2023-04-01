Vols make top-eight for 2025 Georgia cornerback

Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux announced his top-eight schools.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Michigan, Florida State, Auburn and Texas A&M are Arnoux’s top-eight schools.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. He played his first two seasons at Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia.

Arnoux is the No. 190 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 23 cornerback and No. 20 player in Georgia, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

Arnoux earned 5A-Region 6 second-team All-Region honors last season. He recorded 26 total tackles, one forced fumble and four pass breakups in 2022.

