Vols make top-12 for 2024 in-state wide receiver

Four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson announced his top-12 schools.

Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Miami, Colorado, Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma are Jefferson’s top-12 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jefferson is the No. 307 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 46 wide receiver and No. 5 player in Tennessee, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team All-State honors and helped Baylor win a state championship last season. Jefferson finished his junior season with 72 receptions, 1,370 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

More Recruiting!

Tennessee makes top-12 for 2024 No. 8 overall prospect Willis McGahee IV schedules visit to Tennessee All-American linebacker Edwin Spillman discusses Tennessee, official visit Wide receiver Garrett Young commits to Vols, discusses Josh Heupel's offense Vols scheduled to host nation's No. 1 offensive tackle

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire