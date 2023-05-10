Vols’ SEC All-Freshman forward plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee freshman forward Julian Phillips plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Phillips started 25 games for the Vols during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game at Tennessee.

Phillips earned 2023 SEC All-Freshman team honors and was named to the Battle 4 Atlantis all-tournament team. He led the Vols averaging 13.3 points per game in three contests in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

The 6-foot-8, 198-pound forward signed with the Vols as a five-star prospect out of Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.

Phillips was the No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2022 and ranked as the No. 1 player in Missouri.

PHOTOS: A look at Rick Barnes through the years

More Basketball!

Rick Barnes announces signing of Jordan Gainey Vols' freshman guard enters NCAA transfer portal Former Citadel transfer guard commits to Tennessee No. 1-ranked small forward transfer announces commitment to Vols Santiago Vescovi to return for fifth season

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire