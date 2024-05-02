Vols earn No. 1 seed in Austin Regional

Tennessee’s men’s golf team earned a No. 1 NCAA regional seed for the first time.

The Vols were selected as a top seed in the Austin Regional, hosted by Texas. Tennessee was announced as the No. 1 seed on Golf Channel Wednesday.

The postseason ranking is the highest for the Vols since the NCAA changed the format to six regions in 2010.

The Austin Regional will take place May 13-15 and will be contested at The University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas. The course is a 7,412-yard, par-71 championship golf course created by Bechtol Russell Golf Design.

Tennessee is one of 12 teams in the Austin Regional, which includes Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, UNC Greensboro, BYU, Utah, San Jose State, Grand Canyon, Arkansas State and Kansas City.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire