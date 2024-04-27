Vols defeat Missouri to win SEC series

No. 3 Tennessee (36-7, 14-6 SEC) defeated Missouri (19-25, 6-14 SEC), 3-2, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols clinched a series win against Missouri. Tennessee also won its fifth consecutive contest and recorded eight hits in game No. 2 against the Tigers.

Dean Curley went 2-for-4. He scored one run, while Cal Stark went 1-for-3. Stark recorded one double and one RBI.

Dylan Dreiling went 1-for-3. He recorded one run, while Billy Amick went 2-for-4 for the Vols.

Missouri’s Trevor Austin hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Drew Beam (6-1) pitched 7.1 innings for the Vols. He allowed two runs, six hits and one walk, while recording eight strikeouts.

Aaron Combs recorded the final out of the contest, earning his second save of the season.

