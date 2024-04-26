Vols hit six home runs in series opening win against Missouri

No. 3 Tennessee (35-7, 13-6 SEC) defeated Missouri (19-24, 6-13 SEC), 10-1, Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee hit six home runs against Missouri, marking the fifth time the Vols have hit five home runs in a game this season.

Billy Amick went 3-for-5. He hit a solo home run and a three-run home run. He recorded four RBIs and two runs, while Christian Moore went 3-for-4. Moore hit a solo home run to lead off the first inning for Tennessee. He recorded two runs and one RBI.

Hunter Ensley went 1-fot-3 and hit a solo home runs for the Vols. Cal Stark also went 1-for-3. Stark hit a three-run home run, while Cannon Peebles hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth inning, his first of the season.

AJ Causey (7-3) pitched six innings in relief for the Vols. He allowed one run, six hits and two walks, while recording six strikeouts.

Chris Stamos started and pitched 2.2 innings and allowed three hits. He recorded three strikeouts.

Matthew Dallas recorded the final out of the game, totaling two pitches.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire