Vols add Milicic Jr. out of transfer portal

(WJHL) – Tennessee men’s basketball scooped up its third player out of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, as forward Igor Milicic Jr. committed to the Vols.

The 6-foot-10, 225 pound forward spent his first collegiate season at Virginia, before playing the next two at Charlotte. The Croatian had a standout 2023-24 season, starting in 30 of the 49ers’ 31 games and averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

He was able to stretch and run the floor this past season with his athleticism, shooting 37.6 percent from behind the arc, making 56 total three-pointers.

For his efforts, Milicic Jr. was named a Third Team All-American Athletic Conference selection.

Milicic Jr. joins Ohio State transfer Felix Okpara and Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar as the newest members of the squad.

