Virginia’s automotive amusement park ‘Hyperfest’ returns to Virginia International Speedway

ALTON, Va. (WFXR)—One of the East Coast’s biggest motorsports festivals, ‘Hyperfest,’ is returning to the Virginia International Speedway from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.

Over the past 20 years, Hyperfest has been designed to bring together automotive enthusiasts from all walks of life in one place. Held at Virginia International Speedway’s 1300-acre venue, it offers plenty of experiences for all car fans.

“It’s the automotive amusement park and everything is there,” said Virginia International Speedway Marketing Director Mike Rose. “Whether you want to go with your kids or whether you want to go to Club Hyperfest and enjoy some music.”

Experiences include drifting, tuner cars, burnout competition, road racing, off-road racing, Barbie car racing, bounce houses, kids zones, and so much more for everyone to enjoy. Along with activities, vendors and merchandise from large racing companies such as Monster will be on-site.

Guests can choose to also be a part of the high-powered action! You can bring your own vehicle to join in drifting or the off-road section of the festival, or you can choose to do a ride-along with a professional driver, giving all the choice of how heavily involved you want to be.

“We encourage people to come on out and camp, bring your own cooler, lawn chair, and come out and enjoy it the way you want to enjoy it,” said Rose. “Explore it and it’s just a great way to come out and do it the way you want to do it.”

Tickets are still on sale for single-day and three-day passes. Single-day tickets cost $85 and three-day passes cost $120. Children 12 and under are free and the Virginia International Speedway are offering discounted tickets for active and veteran military members.

For more information, visit the Hyperfest website.

