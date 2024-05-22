Vingegaard Hits Mallorca for Tour de France Prep with Countdown Ticking

NurPhoto - Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard-Hansen (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been spotted training on Mallorca’s hilly roads this week. The two-time Tour de France winner continues to recover from his injuries following the horrible Itzulia Basque Country crash which paused his early-season racing calendar.

The Danish rider was seen earlier this month returning to outdoor riding near his home in Denmark and has since been photographed at a café at the top of the Coll de Sóller climb on the Spanish island.

The owner of the café posted to Instagram , “It was great to see cycling royalty Jonas Vingegaard training on the Coll de Soller today and stopping to say hello to his fans! Wonderful to see him back on his bike and looking super fit!”

The coffee shop must make an excellent cappuccino because Vingegaard popped in again the next day and posed for yet another photo . “How privileged are we to have another visit from this charming man! Feeling honored!”

With the Grand Depart from Florance on June 29, there are now just 38 days until the Tour de France begins, and all eyes are on Vingegaard to see if he’ll be in top shape to race. Maybe especially so with his rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) currently dominating the Giro and heading to the Tour himself.

Seven-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador has already said that if Pogačar can take the win at the Giro and the Tour de France, he should target the Vuelta and go for the triple crown. Time will tell if such a feat is possible, and that might have everything to do with whether or not he has to battle Vingegaard in France.

Cyclingnewsreported that despite returning to the climbs of Mallorca, which marks another move in the right direction for the rider, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that no decision had been made on Vingegaard’s future program and that weather was key to the change of training location.

