Vikings Wednesday injury report: Two DNP and two limited

The Vikings received some bad news on the injury report last week.

After both players were limited at times heading into the Week 1 matchup with the Bengals, LB Anthony Barr and OT Christian Darrisaw were ruled out for the regular season opener.

So far, both are still on the injury report for Wednesday. Here is the full list with their practice status for each:

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Status: DNP (knee)

OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Limited (groin)

CB Harrison Hand

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Status: DNP (hamstring)

LB Nick Vigil

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (ankle)

