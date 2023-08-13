Vikings waive LB William Kwenkeu with injury designation

The Minnesota Vikings officially announced the signing of linebacker Tanner Vallejo and in a corresponding move, waived linebacker William Kwenkeu with an injury designation.

Waiving Kwenkeu seemingly confirms the reason for signing Vallejo days after the preseason opener. While Vallejo’s signing likely offered some concern around Brian Asamoah II’s status, it seems Vallejo is extra linebacker depth following Kwenkeu’s injury.

Kwenkeu appeared in the Vikings’ preseason opener but left the game injured. Kwenkeu totaled two tackles before departing.

Waiving Kwenkeu with an injury designation means the Vikings could revert him to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers. However, since Kwenkeu would be placed on injured reserve before the start of the season, he’ll have to spend the entire season on IR. As a result, this move ends Kwenkeu’s season.

The Vikings signed Kwenkeu as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Kwenkeu started last season on the team’s practice squad but was elevated to the active roster later in the year. He appeared in a total of six games but did not garner a lot of snaps.

