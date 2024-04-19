Vikings waive Coy Cronk with non-football injury designation

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the roster management stops for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings waived Coy Cronk with a non-football injury designation.

There was no injury listed at the time of his release.

Cronk, who is 26, entered the league in 2021 after going undrafted out of Iowa. He initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he would make his way to the Minnesota Vikings last November. He never played a game for the Vikings, but he was listed as the backup left tackle behind Christian Darrisaw.

He played in three games in his career with the Jaguars despite never playing with the Vikings. During his tenures with both teams, he bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad.

Look for the Vikings to address the offensive tackle position now during the 2024 NFL Draft. Day three is projected to have several projects at the position, so that is likely to be the day we see the team dip into that pool of talent.

