Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday
Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Irv Smith Jr. had surgery on his thumb today, but he's expected to return for the start of the season.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.
The hope is that the 23-year-old standout will return at the start of the season. On Monday, Smith left practice early with a trainer after what looked like an injury. He later returned to the sidelines and never went back into practice.
