Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The hope is that the 23-year-old standout will return at the start of the season. On Monday, Smith left practice early with a trainer after what looked like an injury. He later returned to the sidelines and never went back into practice.

Stay tuned for more updates on this story.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

