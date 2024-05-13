Vikings sign Sammis Reyes

Tight end Sammis Reyes had a successful tryout with the Vikings over the weekend.

The Vikings announced that Reyes has signed with the team after taking part in their rookie minicamp. Reyes is from Chile and his signing is through the International Player Pathway Program, so he will not count against the 90-man limit for the offseason roster.

Reyes played in 11 games for the Commanders during the 2021 season. He saw most of his playing time on special teams and was credited with two tackles in those appearances. He spent time on the Bears practice squad in 2022 and retired after suffering a concussion while with the Jaguars in August 2023, but said earlier this year that he planned to resume his football career.

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, and Trey Knox are the other Minnesota tight ends.