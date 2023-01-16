Vikings sent USC WR in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The on-field season for the Minnesota Vikings is over but things are just getting started. My first round one mock draft of the year was released earlier on Monday and I had the Vikings taking a wide receiver.

The latest mock draft from Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network has the Vikings doing the same thing, but a different player as he has them taking USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

You can find my scouting report on Addison here and this is what Sanchez had to say about adding him to the Vikings.

“We all know that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but in order for this Vikings offense to operate at their best, they need someone else who is a threat to take over a game. Jordan Addison is exactly that type of player. Addison has positional versatility with the ability to line up in the slot and on the outside and would be a nightmare to gameplan for with Jefferson. Addison falling to the Vikings in this NFL mock draft is the perfect match.”

Versatility is going to be something that you see regularly talked about with this Vikings team at wide receiver and Addison would be a tremendous addition to the room, especially with the uncertainty that Thielen brings to the table.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire