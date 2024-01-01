Vikings release inactives: O’Neill returns, Addison and Blackmon active
The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive list for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
QB Josh Dobbs (emergency 3rd QB)
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
G Chris Reed
OT Hakeem Adeniji
WR Jalen Nailor
DE Jaquelin Roy
The biggest news with the inactive list is that right tackle Brian O’Neill, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon will all be playing on Sunday night. With the Packers missing their two starting cornerbacks, the Vikings can take advantage with the passing game.
Neither Jaire Alexander (suspended list) or Eric Stokes (injured reserve) appear on the inactive list but wide receivers Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks do. Here is the full list.
WR Christian Watson
WR Dontayvion Wicks
OLB Brenton Cox
ILB De’Vondre Campbell
OT Caleb Jones
The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CST.