Vikings release inactives: O’Neill returns, Addison and Blackmon active

The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive list for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The biggest news with the inactive list is that right tackle Brian O’Neill, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon will all be playing on Sunday night. With the Packers missing their two starting cornerbacks, the Vikings can take advantage with the passing game.

Neither Jaire Alexander (suspended list) or Eric Stokes (injured reserve) appear on the inactive list but wide receivers Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks do. Here is the full list.

WR Christian Watson

WR Dontayvion Wicks

OLB Brenton Cox

ILB De’Vondre Campbell

OT Caleb Jones

The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CST.

