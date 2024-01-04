Vikings get a potential Danielle Hunter replacement in CBS Sports mock draft

The NFL season has reached its final week, and with it the ensuing NFL draft talk is starting to heat up. With a large portion of the draft order set, it’s time for draft prognosticators to start honing in on team needs and matching those up with players from the 2024 NFL Draft class. One of those needs for the Minnesota Vikings could be at pass rusher.

With current star Danielle Hunter‘s contract expiring at the end of the season, contract demands may be too much for the Vikings to shell out. Hunter has had a great season in 2023, and has earned every bit of the new contract he’s going to receive.

But that price might be too rich for the Vikings to pay, even if Hunter gives the Vikings a home-town discount for how they handled previous negotiations.

It’s with that situation in mind that CBS Sports’ writer Josh Edwards sent the Vikings former UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Here’s what Edwards had to say on the pick and the player:

Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are both free agents at season’s end. If Minnesota does not retain both, then they may need Laiatu Latu to provide some immediate pass-rush production.

Latu started his college career with Washington — who play in the National Championship game on Monday against Michigan — but flourished after transferring to UCLA after two seasons in Seattle.

With the Bruins, Latu was a pass-rush menace, notching 34 sacks in two seasons, including 21.5 sacks this past year. That kind of prowess could provide Minnesota with exactly what they need if Hunter leaves in free agency.

