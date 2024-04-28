Vikings have plan for J.J. McCarthy’s development

The Minnesota Vikings traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick. The former Michigan Wolverine was seen all over the place by various analysts and teams, the Vikings saw him for what they believe he can be.

Because of that, they have a detailed and specific plan for his development.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported that Kevin O’Connell and Josh McCown will lead the Vikings coaching staff in the development. They created plans for each of the quarterbacks they contemplated drafting to see them hit certain benchmarks before they could earn the starting job. The signing of Sam Darnold allows this process to not be rushed, thus allowing the quarterbacks to know that when they earn the job, they have everyone’s complete support.

O’Connell will make the final decision on when they can earn the starting role even if they do hit the required benchmarks. The former NFL quarterback turned coach knows what it takes to be successful in this league and as a coach at the position.

It is safe to say that we may not see McCarthy right away, if at all, in 2024. That is okay, though, because it shows the team is not veering off course in its plan for the franchise’s future.

