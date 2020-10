The 1-5 Vikings take on the 5-1 Packers in Week 8 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Kickoff is set for noon CT.

The game will broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt, Pam Oliver and Daryl Johnston will be on the call.

For those listening, tune into 100.3 KFAN-FM. Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman and Ben Leber will be on the call.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Packers beat the Vikings 43-34 back in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.