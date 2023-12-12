Vikings name Nick Mullens starting QB for Week 15

The Vikings are officially turning to Nick Mullens.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Mullens will start against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Mullens came in to finish Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Vikings, completing 9-of-13 passes for 83 yards.

He’ll replace Josh Dobbs, who started out hot with Minnesota but cooled off considerably over the last three games. He completed just 10-of-23 passes for 63 yards against the Raiders, taking five sacks. In the Nov. 27 loss to the Bears, Dobbs was 22-of-32 for 185 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

Mullens hasn't started a game since 2021 when he was with Cleveland. He started eight games for San Francisco in 2018 and another eight games for the club in 2020.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss, Mullens has compiled a 5-12 record as a starter. He’s completed 65.4 percent of his career passes for 5,168 yards with 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Mullens will be the fourth quarterback to start a game this year for the Vikings after Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, and Dobbs. Mullens spent time on injured reserve this season with a back issue.