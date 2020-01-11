Vikings had no plans to throw Richard Sherman's way, and Sherman still got an interception

There aren’t many cornerbacks who can take away half of the field at age 31.

The Minnesota Vikings said before Saturday’s game that they didn’t plan to throw Richard Sherman’s way. NBC’s Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins told them that before the game.

They shared that on the broadcast ... after Sherman made a big interception for the San Francisco 49ers.

Great players find ways to impact games, and Sherman took advantage of a rare opportunity and picked off Cousins in the third quarter. Sherman was in the spot Cousins expected Adam Thielen to be in, and grabbed the pass. The 49ers scored after Sherman gave them great field position, taking a 24-10 lead. Sherman, who parted ways with the Seattle Seahawks and signed an incentive-laden deal with the 49ers, has had an excellent season at age 31.

The Vikings clearly wanted to work the side of the field opposite Sherman. That didn’t work too well either, considering the 49ers were shutting down everything. But they weren’t getting killed by turnovers.

That is, until Cousins forgot the plan and threw one Sherman’s direction.

