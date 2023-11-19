Vikings expect Alexander Mattison to play vs. Broncos

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison appears ready to play tonight against the Broncos.

Mattison is listed as questionable with a concussion, but multiple reports say the Vikings expect Mattison to be ready to play.

Mattison has started all 10 games this season and is the Vikings' leading rusher with 130 carries for 461 yards.

The Vikings are on a five-game winning streak despite playing without wide receiver Justin Jefferson in all five of those games, and playing the last two games without Kirk Cousins, who will miss the rest of the season. They'd like to be able to rely on Mattison to have a big role in the offense.

The Broncos are three-point favorites tonight in Denver.