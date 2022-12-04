Vikings elevate linebacker William Kwenkeu from practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have activated someone from the practice squad each week. For week 13, they activated linebacker William Kwenkeu for both the second consecutive and second overall week.

The move will provide the Vikings with extra linebacker depth as they face the stout rushing attack of the New York Jets.

The move, however, is more likely tied to playing special teams. During Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, Kwenkeu only played 16 total snaps: seven on kick coverage, seven on kick return and two on punt return.

Kwenkeu has two total elevations, meaning that he has one more available before he needs to be signed to the active roster.

