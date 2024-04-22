Vikings coach jokes on buttering up Patriots for No. 3 draft pick

The New England Patriots remain steadfast in their desire to hold on to the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, that hasn’t stopped several teams from trying to get New England to trade down.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams who want the third overall selection in hopes of landing one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Minnesota could use a younger signal-caller to fill the position, following the departure of Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons.

However, it would probably take a large offer for the Patriots’ organization to even consider moving the draft pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that multiple teams, including the Vikings, have tried to move up to the third overall selection. Vikings coach and former Patriots quarterback Kevin O’Connell tried to do his part in a hilarious way.

“Ultimately, when you feel like you find that guy, then you got to hope that 31 other teams are complicit in making sure they can become a Minnesota Viking,” said O’Connell, when appearing on the “Faith & Life” series. “But we only need one team to be complicit, and hopefully, we can find that team. …I may or may not have sent a nice bouquet of flowers to Robert Kraft the other day.”

Minnesota could more than likely be in a position to select Michigan quarterback J. J. McCarthy at 11th overall, rather than Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels at No. 3.

New England seems unlikely to trade the pick, and if they did, it would take a massive haul to get it.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire