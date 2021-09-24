Vikings CB Harrison Hand removed from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Earlier this week, the Vikings were forced to add cornerback Harrison Hand to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Now, Hand is off the list, the team announced Friday.

Hand has played in only the Week 1 game against the Bengals this season. He had two tackles and was not targeted. Last year, he was promising in limited defensive reps.

He finished with a PFF grade of 65.8 in 2020. His best performance came was against the Saints, when he had two passes defended and an interception.

Then, he had a decent 2021 training camp, leading to some thinking he could have a big role this year. However, the signing of Bashaud Breeland moved Hand down on the depth chart, resulting in him having a depth role so far this year.

Hand was ruled out for the Week 2 game against the Cardinals after dealing with a hamstring injury that week. For this week, it remains to be seen whether the Vikings will play Hand in Week 3 or let him rest after not having a ton of time to practice.