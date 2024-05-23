Vikings appear to be content with offensive line heading into 2024

Outside of the quarterback situation, the two big question marks on the Vikings’ offense revolve around the left guard and wide receiver No. 3.

We might know one answer already. If you listen to offensive coordinator Wes Phillips speak, it sounds like the Vikings are content entering the 2024 season with Blake Brandel as the starting left guard. When speaking to the media, Phillips said Brandel has “earned the right” to be the starter.

“I’m really excited about Blake [Brandel],” Phillips said. “I feel like he gets bigger every time I see him, he’s just a massive man on the inside. He’s in great shape, he’s always been very coachable. You talk about technique, fundamentals, footwork, hand placement, all the things that are critical for the O-line. One false step from an o-lineman could be a catastrophe. It’s been very encouraging so far with him stepping into that starting spot on the left there and I think it’ll only grow from there. The more experience and the more reps he gets, he’s been a guy that any time he gets put in a game at several positions has come through for us. We haven’t forgotten that and I think he’s earned this opportunity.”

The Vikings are still linked to Dalton Risner, but it’s starting to look more and more bleak that Minnesota might re-sign the veteran guard. Minnesota has two legit tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill. Both Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram are serviceable, but it still remains to be seen how Brandel—or whoever Minnesota chooses—will be at left guard.

Brandel was the No. 4 run-blocking offensive lineman last season. He graded out with a 63.8 grade. But his pass-blocking was one of the worst on the entire team. He had a 52.2 grade and allowed eight pressures in his limited playing time in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire