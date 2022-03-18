Vikings, Adam Thielen agree to restructured contract

The Minnesota Vikings are keeping star wideout Adam Thielen on a restructured deal.

On Friday morning, the news was reported by the two-time Pro Bowl receiver through his agency on social media.

The Vikings are now set with their full offensive arsenal at receiver with Thielen, Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and a returning Irv Smith Jr. at tight end.

