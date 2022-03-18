Vikings, Adam Thielen agree to restructured contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota VikingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Adam ThielenLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Minnesota Vikings are keeping star wideout Adam Thielen on a restructured deal.
On Friday morning, the news was reported by the two-time Pro Bowl receiver through his agency on social media.
The Vikings are now set with their full offensive arsenal at receiver with Thielen, Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and a returning Irv Smith Jr. at tight end.