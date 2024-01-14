Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Bralen Trice

Washington

Height-6040

Weight-260 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 101 tackles, 63 solo, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Games watched: USC 2023, Utah 2023, Texas 2023

Strengths

Very active hands that Trice uses with good placement and power. Drives offensive tackles back quickly from the punch and has the power to drive them backward.

Doesn’t waste his movements at all. Attacks the blocker with a cohesive pass rush plan. When his opening move doesn’t work, Trice has a counter ready to go.

Has multiple pass rush moves at his disposal. Can attack offensive lineman in a myriad of ways to keep them off balance.

Quick reaction off the ball. Can beat offensive tackles around the edge with his burst and reaction to the snap.

Weaknesses

Gets a little too aggressive crashing in run defense. Crashes hard and can get beat on RPOs. It also impacts his ability as a finisher. Has a tendency to overpursue and impacts his ability to finish the sack.

Trice lacks truly elite bend to take advantage of offensive tackles with consistency. Higher-end tackles will be able to take advantage of this.

Leverage can be an issue for Trice. He plays a little bit too upright and blockers can get under his shoulder pads

Overview

Bend 7.4/10 Quickness/Burst 13.1/15 Finesse 3.9/5 Power 4.2/5 Counters 8.6/10 Awareness 8.1/10 Run Defense 8.0/10 Versatility 7.8/10 Size/Length 13.1/15 Tackling 7.8/10 Grade 82.0/100 Second Round

Trice is a really interesting prospect. There are some limitations that will prevent him from being an elite player but his strengths could have him in a rotation and a nine sack per year guy for 8-10 years.

