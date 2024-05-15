Your views on Tuesday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Manchester City moved to within a win of the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory that ended Tottenham's top-four hopes.

Here are some of your responses

Tottenham fans

George: We deserved more from the game. City don't dominate us at home. We lacked that finishing touch plus Ortega was outstanding. Our football at times was really penetrative. Didnt careless about what it meant to Arsenal. I wanted to win this game. Our home form has been sketchy this season. Need a striker.

Paul: At least Arsenal fans can’t complain that we rolled over for City. We dominated for long periods of the game and had several good chances but the finishing or the final pass was not good enough. Van der Ven did well at left-back and Maddison was more involved than he has been in the past eight or nine games. We need to finish strong on Sunday in Sheffield.

Pete: One of the best performances from a Spurs side this season, especially on the back of the three defeats against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, which, let’s be honest, were not good with Spurs showing little heart or quality. Tonight they showed both. At the beginning of the season with an unknown manager I would have taken this league position.

Lee: I don’t understand the Spurs supporters saying that they were conflicted. I wasn’t for one moment - I'm glad City won. We were never going to finish fourth.

Manchester City fans

Elz: Champions again ole ole! Champions again ole ole! On the brink of another title - Ortega miraculous, Haaland ruthless, Doku a game-changer. It's what we do.

Koeran: City weren't at their sparkling best, they were clearly nervous but they broke the Spurs curse and are on the brink of history... AGAIN! Come on City!

Ken: Champions display with clear sense of victory. Premier League 2023-24 has been won and lost today. Congratulations to the Champions - Manchester City.

Pat: A nervy performance from City but what a result. We started slow and the early periods of the game probably belonged to Spurs but we gradually grew in confidence and by half-time were looking more comfortable. The unusually flat atmosphere in the stadium didn’t help City but the second half showed a more determined approach and the quality shone through.