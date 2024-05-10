Your views on Thelwell's comments

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell's comments on the club selling players in the summer window to improve the financial situation at Goodison Park.

Here are some of your comments:

Tony: As Everton fans, we have to be pragmatic. The club has no money and our proposed buyers look to have even less. We will have to sell some, if not all, of our high value players to ensure we do not incur any further points deductions next season. Just hope we recruit well.

Paul: We've known for ages that Everton finances will dictate that players are sold. There are players out of contract very soon as well. These players will walk anyway simply because they are on high salaries and Everton can't keep the wage bill as high as it is. My concerns are based around the squad eventually getting some self-belief only to break up.

Roy: I am not so blinkered to believe we can keep our more valuable players and stabilise our financial plight. A lot depends on getting the takeover debacle sorted. Players come and go - that's football - they get a better contract, more pay and a better chance to win something, sometimes! If we lose some it will be because of finances.

Paul: I think everyone will agree we knew it was going to happen but as long as the right players are sold for the club and the stability of the team itself

Eagle Everton: Keane should be first out of the door followed by Beto, Onana and Calvert-Lewin. Give Idrissa Gueye a new contract and bring back Cannon and Simms. Get rid of Young as well and give the kids a chance.