Your views: Sunderland 0-1 Millwall

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to Sunderland's 1-0 loss to Millwall. Here are some of your comments:

Paul: This guy Dodds has got to go. Since he took over they have gone into virtual free fall. Like most after last season we had high hopes and the management has gone from average to poor. At 66 I can’t wait much longer!!!!

Jim: Par for the course ex-player returns and scores the winner! Sooner this season finishes the better.

Malcolm: Over 40,000 paying customers every home game and the management serve this tepid fare. The decision, if it can be dignified thus, to make do with Mike Dodds until next season is a bit of an insult to fans who turn up, home and away, in vast numbers. The aim, surely, is to win every game rather than just “get through” to the end of a season?

Stan: 6 points from last 27 is a season average of 31 points for 46 games, so on current form down to league 1 in April next year. Sorry days.

David: Just typical Sunderland, two ex-players on the opposition’s team sheet one of them scores against us. It’s a joke. Seriously has anyone ever run any stats on this.

Colin: I just want this season to end, it has been an absolute disaster, a team that lacks quality, skill, experience, a sense of direction, leadership and guidance, the sooner KLD & Speakman are out of this club the better.

Richard: Inept. Muddled selections led to poor play. We have excellent defenders, when fit. Except for Neil, Clarke, Rigg and disappearing Roberts the remainder are very poor. I hope for a major change in Management at the end of season.

Jeff: I will go as far as to say this team simply cannot play at their own Stadium. You can blame the fans, the refereeing and even the opposition because they turned up. Sheffield Wednesday will be playing for their lives, another defeat is likely.

Gary: Yet again no penetration in the final third and caught on the break, then away team simply sit in and defend, this has to be addressed before next season or we will be relegated it’s that simple.

Nigel: Limping into the end of the season. I hope the club hierarchy have plans in place for a new manager and plan to fill the obvious gap(s) in the squad. The status quo is doing the young players a disservice.

Johnny: Just end the season. KLD and Speakman have a big summer ahead.