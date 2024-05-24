Your views on provisional Scotland squad

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to the provisional 28-man Scotland squad picked by Steve Clarke for the Euros.

Here's what some of you said:

Mark: Why do managers always go to such extraordinary lengths not to include players who play in Scotland? Other than those who play for Celtic and Rangers, there's only one outfield player from a Scottish team, despite plenty of talent. No wonder we lose our best talent to the lower English leagues - they never get selected when they stay in Scotland.

James: Ryan Gauld and Lewis Morgan should be included on merit. Most players in the Scotland Squad are from leagues on par with the MLS and even from the English Championship none are standout. The players included returning from injury haven't proved they're on form.

Robin: Disappointed there's no place for Kevin Nisbet in the provisional squad. Clarke never gave him many minutes on the park when he was in the Euros squad. Looking at recent results, he seems to have been too loyal to some who got the game time and failed.

Anon: Centre-backs a problem, no genuine right-back and apart from Lawrence Shankland no goalscorer. It will be a struggle.

Alan: I am gutted to learn Ryan Jack has made the squad. He’s barely played this season. I feel we have to start going for a younger team now and not after the Euros. Any other team like a Germany or France give young players regular starts before older players finish careers. We have to change now.

Anon: I was puzzled by the inclusion of Ryan Jack and the amount of central defenders he named in the squad. With Ben Doak given a wildcard entry I would have liked to see another young up-and-coming player like Tommy Conway called up.

Alex: Hard to argue with many of Clarke's picks. However, the calibre of player isn't high enough to get out of our group in my opinion. I do feel for the manager, he hasn't got a lot to pick from at the moment.