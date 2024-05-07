Your views on Crystal Palace v Man Utd

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Monday's match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Here are some of your answers:

Crystal Palace fans

Gary: Another great performance. The first half wasn't our best but we still put United on the backfoot. Second half was much better, and we were still going for a fifth at the end of the game. Our fitness levels are much improved. Mateta has become one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Glasner has improved him and everyone. I can't wait for next season. Top eight is possible.

Tony: Wow! That was one of the best performances I can ever remember seeing from a Palace team - and I was there when we thumped United 5-0 in 1972! OK, United were missing key players, but so were we. They still put out a strong line-up on paper. But Eze and Olise tore them apart, ably assisted by Mateta and Wharton. Dreamland!

Gavin: Another five-star performance. Defensively sound, well drilled and quick to turn defence into attack was a real pleasure to see. Hughes and Wharton were immense and enabled Olise, Eze and Mateta to flourish. Glasner has instilled incredible belief in the players and fans and there is a determination to achieve two more wins, which would be fantastic.

Linda: Commentators keep saying that the opposition are poor - but it is Palace's determination, team play and skill that are pulling apart the opposition. Well done, Glasner - you have inspired and this could just get so BIG!

Manchester United fans

Paul: Another new low for United. Embarrassing shambles of a performance. 4-0 flattered us. No desire, no ability, no care, no teamwork. Palace played the whole game in third gear and beat us easily. It could have been 8-0 if Palace had gone into fourth gear. It is hard to support the players at the moment and the manager must take some blame. We look a disorganised mess.

Jo: I actually don’t think they were any worse than they have been for much of the season. This has been a scenario waiting to happen. Every team we play have a myriad of chances to score and they have wasted their opportunities. The difference on Monday was Crystal Palace took theirs.

Gav: Chalk and cheese. A team giving everything for their manager, with exciting wide players - against a team who clearly have given up and a manager who is not prepared to try anything different. Same every week - conceding numerous chances but even more worrying now not making any! Arsenal and Manchester City will destroy us on that performance.

Andy: All I can say is well done Palace. I should have been 6-0. United are awful! The worst side I’ve ever seen. Erik ten Hag did inherit a broken side - but his signings have made them worse still. He has to go. The whole squad bar three players should go. Start again with the youth. It simply cannot get any worse. Something has to change.