Your views on Brighton v Man City

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Here are some of your answers:

Brighton fans

Charlie: Brighton were OK at the start of the season, but I get the feeling De Zerbi has given up. He cannot take Brighton any further and that is felt in the players, and him never picking the same team twice. Yet another goal given away trying to play out. Totally outclassed.

Raymond: Still punching above our weight due to injuries, but many players are not Premier League quality. Man City are a cut above.

JJ: The end of the season can not come soon enough. It is painful to watch our slow passing in our own box versus a team of City’s quality. If De Zerbi wants to stay we should back him, if not we need to move on very quickly and plan for next season.

Matthew: Brighton are in relegation form and no signs point to that changing come next season (bar a miraculous recruitment drive). With the loss of more key players to bigger clubs like Mitoma, possibly Joao Pedro, Estupinan and Gross, then one wonders how thin Brighton’s squad will be next year.

Graham: Pathetic! Their insistence on playing back to the keeper was sheer insanity! Put themselves under unnecessary pressure and led to their downfall. The goalkeeper had more touches in the first 15 minutes than the rest of the team. If teams are going to make it this easy for City, you may as well hand over the trophy now!

Manchester City fans

Peter: Great performance by the whole City team. The result was never in doubt after De Bruyne’s brilliant header. This team set about the task with determination and they are now serious contenders to win four titles in a row. Brighton are a selling club so will always be a mid-table team and they offered very little.

Scott: A really good performance against a lacklustre Brighton. I have to say, we did get away with two penalties, and the Foden free-kick was a slip - not a foul. I would not be surprised if Foden wins the PFA Players' Award this year. On to the next game, keep playing well and our fate is in our own hands.

Michael: Comprehensive. I was there and at no point were Brighton a threat. City dominated and always had the game under control. The crowd did not like Foden but both he and De Bruyne pulled the strings.