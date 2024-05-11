Video: Watch LFA’s best fight finishes from April 2024

Legacy Fighting Alliance’s April was packed with with more than a few exciting finishes.

The promotion only had two events in the month – one in Minnesota and one in South Dakota. But in 24 combined fights, there were 16 stoppages with eight at each show. In fact, LFA 182 in Sioux Falls opened up with eight straight finishes.

Check out the best finishes from LFA’s April events with head kicks, chokes, ground and pound, armbars and more.

You can watch the highlights in the video above, courtesy of LFA.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie