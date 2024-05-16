VIDEO: Unipiper hits high note in Timbers national anthem redo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Unipiper drew cheers at Providence Park as he successfully trumpeted “The Star-Spangled Banner” during his second-chance performance in front of a Timbers crowd Wednesday night.

The redo was scheduled after the ‘Piper gave a wobbly rendition before the Timbers game against the Los Angeles Football Club on April 13. Brian Kidd, the real-life Portlander who performs as the Unipiper, expressed that he was disappointed with his first performance. So the Timbers gave him a second shot at Wednesday’s matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes.

“What a difference a month makes,” Kidd wrote on social media. “Seriously, I cannot thank everyone enough for the outpouring of support and all the personal stories of their own public failures. Not everyone gets a second chance, but the Portland Timbers made it happen. And, is it just a coincidence that the Timbers won 4-2 last night?”

The Timbers shared video of the Unipiper’s latest performance with KOIN 6 News.

