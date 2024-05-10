Video: UFC on ESPN 56 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs with Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, Joaquin Buckley’s money, more

UFC on ESPN 56 ceremonial weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 12 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, including the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento heavyweight headliner, St. Louis’ own Joaquin Buckley takes on Nursulton Ruziboev in the welterweight co-main event, plus more.

