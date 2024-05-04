Video: UFC 301 preview: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, Jose Aldo returns, more

On this week’s episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” our panel breaks down the upcoming UFC 301 pay-per-view event.

In the headlining bout, Alexandre Pantoja defends his UFC flyweight title against Steve Erceg. And in the co-main event, Jose Aldo makes his return to the UFC to take on Jonathan Martinez. UFC 301 goes down this Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Although it might not be the biggest pay-per-view event on paper, there are several important storylines to analyze and break down.

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Farah Hannoun, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss all things UFC 301.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or podcast form.

