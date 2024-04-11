Video: ‘UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill’ full card pre-fight press conference live stream (8 p.m. ET)

https://youtube.com/live/Rn2t6e4knW0

LAS VEGAS – The highly anticipated UFC 300 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the event beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The entire card will be in attendance, including Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, who fight for the lightweight title in the main event; Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan meet for the strawweight title in the co-main event; and BMF champ Justin Gaethje puts his belt on the line against Max Holloway in the featured contest.

In addition, there are 10 more fights featuring a plethora of future UFC Hall of Famers, former champions, top contenders, a two-time Olympic gold medalist octagon newcomer and much more.

UFC 300 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie