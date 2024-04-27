Video: Spencer Rattler talks being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 5th round

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints, for the second straight year, used a mid round pick on a quarterback. The Saints, in round 5, pick 170 drafted South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Last season, Rattler threw for 3,168 yards, 19 touchdowns with 8 interceptions.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer also talked with media Saturday.

Rattler was the Senior Bowl MVP, completing all 4 of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Later in the 5th round, pick 170, the Saints selected wide receiver Bub Means, who last played at the University of Pittsburgh.

Means played two seasons, 2020 and 2021 at Louisiana Tech. He began his college career at the University of Tennessee.

And, 5 picks later, the Saints made their 3rd selection in the 5th round, University of Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford.

In the 6th round, the Saints selected Khrisitian Boyd, defensive tackle, Iowa with the 199th selection overall.

